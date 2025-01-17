Mainly cold and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

Pakistan Pakistan Mainly cold and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

As per synoptic situation, continental air is currently dominating most parts of the country.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 04:34:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours, Dunya News reported.

Moderate to dense fog in patches is likely during morning and night hours in most districts of Punjab, upper Sindh, and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while light rain and snowfall are predicted in western Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by evening or night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is currently dominating most parts of the country, though a shallow westerly wave is expected to affect upper and western regions from tomorrow evening or night.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across the country, with light rain reported in northern Balochistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galiyat, and moderate to dense fog prevailed over much of Punjab.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Thursday where temperature fell up to -11 degrees Celsius.

