President, PM express grief over loss of Pakistanis' lives in boat tragedy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Pakistani nationals in a boat accident during its journey from West Africa to Spain.

In their separate condolence messages, they sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed for higher status in heaven for the departed souls.

President Asif Ali Zardari stressed the need for taking effective and far-reaching measures to curb human trafficking.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought a report of the incident from the concerned officials. He said stern action will be taken against individuals involved in the heinous crime of human smuggling.

The Prime Minister said that no lapse in this regard will be tolerated and the government is taking vigorous steps against human trafficking.

