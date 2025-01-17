PTI not permitted to hold briefing in British parliament's meeting room

Pakistan Pakistan PTI not permitted to hold briefing in British parliament's meeting room

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari has blamed the organisers of the event for the flop show.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 03:07:04 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) – Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were not permitted to hold a briefing in the main meeting room of the British parliament, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, only eight to 10 British parliamentarians attended the briefing out of which three were of Pakistani origin. The PTI activists Aneel Musarat and Jahangir Cheeko were not even allowed to enter the British Parliament building.

Only international media was invited to cover the briefing but they too stayed away from the event. Journalists from Pakistan media houses were not invited due to low number of British MPs participation.

Differences between the PTI leadership in London came to surface again over this event. PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari has blamed the organisers of the event for the flop show.

