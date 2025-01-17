Fog again disrupts traffic on motorways in Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan Fog again disrupts traffic on motorways in Punjab

Motorway police have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 04:25:50 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dense fog again blanketed several cities of Punjab including Lahore on the night between Thursday and Friday, paralysing routine life and disrupting the road traffic.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities.

According to a Motorway police spokesperson, Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, M3 from Lahore to Darkhana, M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have advised the motorists to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also advised the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the country at the national highways due to low visibility.

