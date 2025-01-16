Barrister Gohar confirms 'positive' meeting with Army Chief Gen Asim Munir

Pakistan Pakistan Barrister Gohar confirms 'positive' meeting with Army Chief Gen Asim Munir

He expresses hope that the situation will now improve

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 15:45:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has confirmed his meeting with the Army Chief Syed Asim Munir.

Speaking informally to media outside Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar stated that he, along with Ali Amin Gandapur, met the army chief in Peshawar.

Describing the meeting as a positive development, he expressed hope that the situation would now improve.

“We presented all PTI matters and demands during the meeting with the army chief. Negotiations are a welcome step, and I’ve always maintained that things should improve,” he remarked.

Barrister Gohar further revealed that discussions included key issues related to national stability, and he noted a positive response from the other side during the meeting.