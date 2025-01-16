Fog blankets parts of country, forces closure of motorways

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dense fog again blanketed several cities of Punjab and Sindh on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities.

According to a Motorway Police spokesperson, Motorway M5 from Rahim Yar Khan to Rohri and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have advised the motorists to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on foglights.

The Motorway police have also advised the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.

Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the country at the national highways due to low visibility.

