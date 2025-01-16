Bilawal convenes party's meeting on Jan 20 in Lahore
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has convened his party’s meeting in Lahore on January 20 (Monday), Dunya News reported.
According to sources close to the party, senior members of the PPP will attend the meeting. They said that efforts to re-organise the PPP in Punjab and other issues will be reviewed in the meeting.
Sources said that Bilawal Bhutto is expected to reach Lahore on January 20.