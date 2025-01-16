Hindu pilgrims return to India

LAHORE (Web Desk) - More than 80 Indian Hindu pilgrims left Pakistan for India on Wednesday after participating in the 316 birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh province.

The pilgrims were seen off at the Wagah Border by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) officials - Saifullah Khokhar and Umar Javed Awan.

Talking to reporters at the Wagah Border, the Indian delegation leader Yudhishter Lal expressed his gratitude and said: "The love and hospitality we received in Pakistan will always be cherished.

He praised the arrangements regarding security, accommodation and medical facilities.

Lal urged the governments of both countries to ease visa restrictions so that the people of both sides could easily visit their holy places.

