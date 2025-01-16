Marvi Well in Thar: Reflection of immortal love story

HYDERABAD (Web Desk) - Marvi Well is a historic water well located in the Tharparkar region of Sindh, Pakistan. It is named after the legendary Marvi, a girl from the region who is famous in Sindhi folklore.

Marvi was known for her beauty and steadfastness and the well is associated with her story, which symbolises resilience and the connection between the people of Thar and the harsh desert environment.

The site of well of Marvi is about 30 kilometers away from Nangar town in north and 10 kilometers from Virawah village. Umar Marvi is a Sindhi folk love story. It is also mentioned in Shah-jo-Risalo.

This is another love story which has semi-historical background. It is the story of identification of patriotism, self-determination and modesty.

Marvi was a Sindhi heroine famous for her chastity and patriotism.

She lived in a village called Bhalva in Thar Desert. Some historians have mentioned the name of Marvi’s village as Malir.

She was a beautiful and brave village girl and was engaged to her cousin named Khet.

One day, while filling water in her pots from a well which is now known as “Marvi’s well” (Marvi-jo-Khooh) for her goats, she was seen by Prince Umar Soomro.

At the first glimpse, Umar was dazzled by her beauty and proposed her for marriage and tried to win her over with jewels and gifts, but due to Marvi’s refusals, Umar became so head-over-heels that he abducted her and imprisoned her at his palace in Umerkot for a whole year, but she remained faithful and longed for her native terrain. Finally, Umar was deeply touched by her dedication and piety and set Marvi free. The well still exists near village Bhalva in Tharparkar.

