Statements of four key eyewitnesses recorded in May 9 case

Pakistan Pakistan Statements of four key eyewitnesses recorded in May 9 case

Evidence was presented in the presence of the PTI chairman

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 15 Jan 2025 19:54:05 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The first hearing of the high-profile May 9 case was held at Adiala Jail, with statements from four key eyewitnesses recorded on the opening day.

The case, pertaining to the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ), was heard by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Amjad Ali Shah.

Evidence was presented in the presence of the PTI chairman, including stolen fragments of martyrs' statues and a petrol bomb allegedly recovered from the accused. Additionally, items such as mobile phones, PTI flags, sticks, party caps, and a police helmet were presented as evidence by the prosecution.

More to read: Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry indicted in PML-N office arson case



Sources reported that some of the accused engaged in disruptive behaviour during the proceedings, threatening witnesses and causing unrest. The court adjourned the hearing until Jan 18, summoning five more witnesses for the next session.