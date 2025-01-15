Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry indicted in PML-N office arson case

Pakistan Pakistan Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry indicted in PML-N office arson case

The accused denied the charges

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 15 Jan 2025 13:57:50 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, along with other accused, have been formally charged in the case of arson at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office on May 9.

During the hearing at Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court, police presented the senior PTI leaders and other suspects before the court. PTI activist Sanam Javed also appeared to mark her attendance.

The accused denied the charges, following which the court summoned witnesses from the prosecution at the next hearing.

The court has adjourned the hearing until January 23.