Pakistan's key diplomatic front in Europe vacant: govt's strategy in question

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan's key diplomatic front in Europe vacant: govt's strategy in question

This gap comes at a critical time when the EU has raised concerns regarding Pakistan’s GSP+ status

Topline Pakistani mission in Brussels is currently headed by Charge d'Affaires Faraz Zaidi who is managing affairs temporarily

MoFA official says process of appointing ambassadors is under way

European Union's multiple concerns makes appointment all the more necessary

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 15 Jan 2025 12:16:01 PKT

By Mariam Ellahi



ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has not appointed an ambassador to Belgium since September, leaving its representation at the European Union’s key Brussels office severely affected.

This gap comes at a critical time when the European Union has raised serious concerns regarding Pakistan’s GSP+ status. The GSP+ status allows Pakistani goods, especially in the textile industry, duty-free access to European markets.

However, effective diplomatic presence is essential to safeguard this crucial trade status. The government’s failure to appoint an ambassador in such a key position is being seen as diplomatic negligence.

Currently, the Pakistani mission in Brussels is headed by Charge d’Affaires Faraz Zaidi, who is managing affairs temporarily. However, the absence of a permanent ambassador is negatively impacting Pakistan’s representation and negotiations at the diplomatic level.

A senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Dunya News that the process of appointing ambassadors was under way, but sometimes these appointments are made collectively rather than individually. "The prime minister is awaiting collective approval for some vacant positions, delaying this critical appointment."

EUROPEAN UNION CONCERNS

The European Union has recently raised multiple concerns regarding Pakistan’s human rights, labour rights, and governance. In its November 2023 report, the EU praised certain legislative advancements in Pakistan but expressed serious reservations about their implementation.

In December 2024, the EU strongly objected to the military courts sentencing 25 civilians, stating that such actions could jeopardise the GSP+ status.

A PIVOTAL POSITION

The position of Pakistan’s ambassador to Belgium has previously faced delays in appointments. Amina Baloch served from May 2023 to September 2024, but the position has remained vacant since her transfer.

Before her, Zaheer Aslam Janjua served from September 2019 to 2023, and Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi held the position from April 2014 to July 2019. Delayed appointments of ambassadors have been a recurring issue, adversely affecting Pakistan’s diplomatic interests.

It is worth noting that many countries appoint separate ambassadors for the European Union. However, Pakistan assigns dual responsibilities to its ambassador in Belgium for EU matters as well. The vacancy in this position significantly impacts Pakistan’s representation and negotiations.

The responsibilities of the ambassador in Brussels include negotiating the GSP+ status with the EU, addressing European concerns regarding human and labour rights, protecting Pakistan’s trade interests, ensuring access for Pakistani products in European markets, and strengthening relations with EU member states.

Diplomatic experts emphasise the urgent need for the government to appoint an experienced and proactive ambassador in Brussels to facilitate effective negotiations with the EU and safeguard Pakistan’s interests.

The government’s neglect in its diplomatic strategy could harm not only Pakistan’s trade interests but also its global image. It is imperative for the government to address this issue seriously and take immediate steps to strengthen Pakistan’s diplomatic presence in Brussels.

This will ensure a robust defense of the GSP+ status and the protection of Pakistan’s economic interests.