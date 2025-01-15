We will present our demands in writing in third round of talks tomorrow: Barrister Gohar

He expressed optimism that the government would seriously consider their demands

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Barrister Gohar, announced that the third session of negotiations is set to take place tomorrow (Thursday), where PTI would present its demands in writing.

Speaking to the media outside Islamabad District and Session Court, Barrister Gohar expressed optimism that the government would seriously consider their demands.

He added, “If we approach with sincerity, open hearts, and good intentions, solutions to all issues can be achieved. Our political prisoners have been suffering for two years. People are jailed, and bail is not being granted. Their release is essential not only for justice but also for democracy.”

Barrister Gohar emphasised the urgency of the process and expressed hope for positive developments soon. He further remarked, “Multiple cases have been fabricated against Imran Khan, who has committed no crime. He is a political prisoner, and his release is now necessary.”