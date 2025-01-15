KP CM Gandapur says he informed army chief about harsh discussion with PM

Says he also raised concerns about the events of Nov 26 in meeting with Gen Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has disclosed that during his meeting with Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, he spoke about the harsh discussion that he had with the prime minister.

Speaking at a private TV channel, Gandapur shared that a heated exchange took place in the Apex Committee meeting with the prime minister.

He further elaborated that he discussed the matter during his meeting with the army chief and raised concerns about the events of Nov 26.

He mentioned that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was also present in the meeting, and when Dar brought up the issue, he (Gandapur) spoke about it openly.

In response to a question, Gandapur shared that he interrupted the KP governor during a discussion when he made false statements regarding federal funds. He noted that the governor objected to being stopped, prompting him (Gandapur) to walk out of the meeting. "I will return only after the governor finishes his remarks," he quoted his remark.

The chief minister also raised concerns about Afghan authorities allegedly providing safe havens to extremist groups, stressing that this issue should be carefully considered.