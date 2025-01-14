Shibli Faraz decries violation of Ejaz Chaudhry's production order

Matter of non-compliance will now be referred to Privilege Committee

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senator Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday the failure to implement production orders of Ejaz Chaudhry was a violation of parliamentary dignity.

Speaking to the media after the Senate Advisory Committee meeting, Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz highlighted that Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was a member of the Senate and revealed that he had made repeated efforts over the past one and a half years to secure production orders for him.

He emphasised that non-implementation of the Senate chairman’s production orders meant contempt of parliament. “We were nervous that the production orders would not be implemented. The Punjab government has not taken the orders seriously and has already set records in authoritarian practices,” he remarked.

The senator further stated that the Punjab government’s refusal to honour the production orders undermined the dignity of the Upper House. “This is not just a matter of sympathy; it’s a matter of taking action,” he asserted.

Faraz added that the failure to comply with the Senate chairman’s directives was a significant issue. “The matter of non-compliance with the production orders will now be referred to the Privilege Committee,” he concluded.