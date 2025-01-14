ECP to hear PTI's intra-party polls case on Jan 21

Hearing will take place on January 21, notices issued to all concerned

Updated On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 17:18:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday scheduled a hearing for the intra-party elections case of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The hearing will take place on January 21, with the Chief Election Commissioner issuing notices to PTI representatives Raoof Hassan and Barrister Gohar, as well as the petitioners.

Arguments will be presented during the proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI conducted its intra-party elections in March 2024. The ECP provided the party an opportunity to submit its response.

