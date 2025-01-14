LHC chief justice's online case tracking initiative to help lawyers, litigants

Pakistan Pakistan LHC chief justice's online case tracking initiative to help lawyers, litigants

The LHC will be the first high court of Pakistan to initiate this step

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 15:52:41 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has approved the implementation of a plan to allow citizens access to case updates from their homes through a website and mobile app.

As part of her commitment to reducing public hardships, LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has introduced technology-driven solutions to save valuable time and money. Under this initiative, citizens would be able to track court proceedings and updates through the LHC website and mobile application.

The project that is due to start this month, aims to provide case updates to the litigants. The chief justice has tasked Additional Registrar IT Jamal Ahmad to oversee the implementation of the project.

The LHC will be the first high court of Pakistan to initiate this step.

Speaking to Dunya News, senior lawyer Ahsan Bhoon said the LHC chief justice's step towards facilitating litigants was commendable, highlighting its potential to ensure timely justice through effective use of technology.

He noted that this would resolve frequent complaints of litigants about unnecessary visits to LHC which would make the process more efficient for both litigants and lawyers.

Supreme Court advocate Chaudhry Naseer Kamboh appreciated Justice Aalia Neelum for her historic contributions as Punjab's first woman chief justice. He emphasised her proactive approach to resolve public grievances and enhance lawyers' welfare.