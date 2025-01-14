Terrorism surges across Pakistan in 2024: Over 1,100 dead, 1,200 injured

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) – Recent data has shocked policymakers, revealing a troubling surge in terrorism across Pakistan in 2024.

According to statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, militants carried out more than 800 attacks throughout the year.

These attacks claimed over 1,100 lives and left more than 1,200 people injured.

The report, accessed by Dunya News, highlights that the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan bore the brunt of the violence. Balochistan witnessed 293 attacks, resulting in 404 deaths and 569 injuries.

Similarly, KP experienced 308 attacks, which led to 331 fatalities and 244 injuries.

The ex-FATA or Tribal Areas, now merged with KP, also faced significant militant activity, recording 259 attacks, 375 deaths, and 437 injuries over the year.

While Balochistan and KP were the primary targets, Punjab and Sindh were not spared as militants carried out attacks in these regions as well.

The alarming increase in terrorist activity calls for urgent attention from policymakers to address the underlying causes of militancy and bolster the nation’s security apparatus.

