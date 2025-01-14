Uzair Baloch acquitted in murder case

Lawyer says Uzair has no connection with case and was implicated in it

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The district and sessions court of Karachi has acquitted Lyari gang war leader Uzair Baloch in a case involving the murder of a police officer and two others.

During the hearing, Uzair Baloch’s lawyer, Advocate Farooq Haider Jatoi, argued that Uzair had no connection with the case and was implicated in it on the basis of statements of suspects.

The lawyer highlighted that other accused had already been acquitted in the case and no eyewitness had identified Uzair as involved.

Following the arguments, the court acquitted Baloch in the murder case registered at the Chakiwara police station in 2009.

