Cold wave continues across Pakistan; snowfall in North, dense Fog in Punjab

Temperature in Skardu dropped to -11°C

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A severe cold wave persists across the country, with northern areas experiencing heavy snowfall and Punjab grappling with dense fog.

In Skardu, temperatures dropped to -11°C, while Gopis, Astore, and Leh recorded temperatures as low as -10°C.

In Gilgit, Kalam, Bagrot, and Hunza, temperatures ranged from -6°C to -7°C. Heavy snowfall in Chitral has disrupted daily life, cutting off ground access to its upper areas.

Meanwhile, dense fog continued to envelop Punjab’s plains, causing disruptions in travel. The Motorway M4 has been closed from Abdul Hakeem to Multan, and the M5 from Multan to Rohri due to poor visibility.

Motorway Police have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to ensure safety.