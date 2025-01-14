PTI forms board to look after financial affairs of party

PTI’s Additional Secretary Firdous Shamim Naqvi issues notification of board

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has constituted a finance board to look after the financial affairs of the party, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to sources, PTI’s Additional Secretary Firdous Shamim Naqvi issued the notification of the board. Terms of Reference (TORs) of PTI finance board were also issued.

Sources said the finance board would be responsible for all party affairs.

As per the notification, the members of the finance board are Salman Akram Raja, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Sajid Barki, Siraj Ahmed, Adil Bazai, Khadija Shah, Sajida Begum and a finance officer.

