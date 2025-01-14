PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss the current political, economic and security situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

The prime minister will preside over the meeting which will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office. The cabinet will discuss an eight-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, recommendations of the Right Sizing Committee will be presented for approval during the meeting. The cabinet will also give approval to merge the Narcotics Division in the Ministry of Interior.

The summary of the merger of the Aviation Division with the Ministry of Defense will also be presented in the meeting. The National Commission for Minorities Act, 2024 will also be presented for approval.

Sources said that amendments in PPRA Roles is also part of agenda.

Furthermore, granting of two-year extension of the tenure to Environment Tribunal Islamabad member Muhammad Bashir Khan is also part of the agenda. The cabinet will ratify the decisions of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) meeting.

