Senate session to be held today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Senate session will be held today (Tuesday) at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 4:00pm, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the Senate secretariat has issued a 13-point agenda for today’s session.

According to agenda, recommendations of the Standing Committee on Finance on the Tax Laws Amendment Bill will be presented in today’s session. The Special Technology Zones Authority Bill, 2025 will also be introduced in the House.

Opposition leader Shibli Faraz will move a calling attention notice regarding release of Rs 8.46 billion for the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the federal government for development projects.

Senator Sherry Rehman will present a calling attention notice on the grounding of PIA planes in the context of unclear privatisation plan.

Furthermore, the chairmen of the four standing committees of the Senate will present reports on various issues. The report on the implementation of NFC awards for the year 2022 will also be presented in the House.

