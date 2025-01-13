IHC directs to submit details of PM's foreign visits

Court directs Ministry to ensure cooperation with Dr Fouzia Siddiqui as well

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court granted the federal government time until January 24 to submit details of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's foreign visits.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s release and repatriation from the United States case.

During the proceedings, counsel for the petitioner informed the court that Dr Fouzia Siddiqui had arrived in the United States but had yet to meet Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington.

The court directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure full cooperation with Dr Fouzia Siddiqui and facilitate her meeting with the Pakistani ambassador.

The Foreign Ministry informed the court that no response was received from the US regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s letter seeking Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s release.

Despite previous instructions, the government failed to submit records of the prime minister's foreign visits. The court expressed its displeasure, reminding the representatives that it had ordered the submission of details by December 20.

The Foreign Ministry’s representative explained that the Foreign Secretary was currently in China, delaying the compilation of the required data, and requested additional time. Accepting the plea, the court granted an extension until next week to submit the details.