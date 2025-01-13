Schools, colleges reopen in Punjab after winter vacation

According to the Education Department, school timings will be from 9 am to 2 pm on weekdays

LAHORE (Dunya News) – After long winter holidays, educational activities resumed on Monday in government and private schools across Punjab.

Amid the cold wave, the Education Department changed the school timings after the holidays, and new timings for both private and government schools across Punjab have been issued.

According to the notification, school timings will be from 9 am to 2 pm on weekdays, while on Fridays, schools will operate from 9am to 12pm.

Special education institutions have been given permission to relax uniform rules, which will be effective from Jan 13 to Feb 15.

Earlier on Dec 18, 2024, the Punjab School Education Department had revised the winter vacation schedule.

Following the notification, winter vacation began on Dec 23, and schools reopened on Jan 13, 2025.

