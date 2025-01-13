190 million pounds case will reach its logical conclusion, says Barrister Saif

Peshawar (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif said on Monday that like other fake cases, the 190 million pounds case would also reach its logical conclusion.

In a statement, Saif, said that the Al-Qadir Trust was a case where money came from abroad to Pakistan, and the money is not in the accounts of the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi, adding that neither Imran Khan nor Bushra Bibi benefited from the Al-Qadir Trust nor did the country suffer any loss.

Saif termed illegal transfer of money abroad corruption.

“Imran Khan did not transfer money abroad. The Al-Qadir University is promoting both religious and modern education in the country. Like other fake cases, this case will also reach its logical conclusion,” he added.

