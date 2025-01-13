Verdict in 190 million pounds case to be announced today

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of anti-corruption court will announce the verdict in Adiala Jail at 11:00am.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Verdict in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust corruption case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi will be announced today (Monday).

It merits mention that the court had reserved the 190 million pound case verdict on December 18. At first, it was pronounced that the decision would be announced on December 23. Later, it was delayed to January 6.

WHAT IS THE CASE?

The 190 million pound case involves a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others in December 2023.

The case centers around an alleged settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of £190 million to Pakistan’s national exchequer.

Khan and the other accused are alleged to have misused £190 million sent by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of the settlement. Bushra Bibi was named as an accused for her role as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust.

Additionally, the couple is accused of receiving undue benefits, including over 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the establishment of Al-Qadir University.

During Khan's tenure, the NCA seized £190 million worth of assets from the tycoon. The assets were meant to be handed to Pakistan, with the settlement deemed a civil matter by the NCA.

However, the details of the confidential agreement were not disclosed when Khan's cabinet approved it in December 2019. Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad.

