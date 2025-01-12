Governor KP meets Aseefa to discuss polio eradication, regional issues

Concerns were raised about the provincial govt's lack of interest in addressing public grievances

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi held a meeting with Member National Assembly, and Ambassador for Polio Eradication, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

The meeting focused on pressing issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the law and order situation and strategies for polio eradication. Concerns were raised about the provincial government’s lack of interest in addressing public grievances.

Discussions included proposals for a comprehensive plan to curb the rising number of polio cases, to be supervised by the Governor's House.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari praised Governor Faisal Karim Kundi’s efforts in promoting women’s empowerment, youth engagement, and interfaith harmony, aligning with the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.