Rain, snow intensify cold weather across Punjab, Northern regions

Rainfall was reported in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Pattoki, Arifwala, Sahiwal, and Renala Khurd

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Rain in Lahore and various cities of Punjab has significantly increased the cold, while fog has considerably subsided.

Rainfall was reported in Lahore, Basirpur, and other areas, making the weather colder. Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Pattoki, Arifwala, Sahiwal, and Renala Khurd also experienced showers.

In the northern regions, snowfall blanketed the mountains, creating picturesque scenes in Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas, where further rain is expected.

Azad Kashmir is gripped by severe cold, with temperatures dropping to -21°C in Taobat, -13°C in Leh, -12°C in Parachinar, and -11°C in Astore. Other notable temperatures included -10°C in Gopis, -9°C in Skardu, -7°C in Kalam, and -6°C in Hunza.

Meanwhile, heavy fog has reduced visibility in several cities, leading to the closure of Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan and M5 from Multan to Rohri.