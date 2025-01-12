Pakistan rejects Afghan FM's allegations as baseless

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says over two dozen terror groups are operating in Afghanistan

Sun, 12 Jan 2025 03:54:15 PKT

Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has rejected allegations as baseless and concocted levelled by Afghan acting foreign minister against Pakistan.

The defence minister said levelling allegations against Pakistan is actually an attempt to hide their failures.

Afghanistan has been the centre of hiring Daish militants and facilitating terrorists in 2024. UN Monitoring team has issued a report on terror groups active in Afghanistan.

These groups included terrorists of banned TTP, Daish and al-Qaeda, Khawaja Asif said.

“Over two dozen terror groups are operating in Afghanistan. Now, it is the responsibility of the Afghan acting government to prevent these groups from using its land against other countries,” the defence minister said while reacting to the statement of Afghan acting foreign minister.

