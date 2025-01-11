Prioritised state over politics: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori

Governors’ summit discuses role of governors in achieving economic stability and serving the public

KARACHI (Dunya News) - During the Governors’ Summit, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori emphasised prioritising the state over politics and highlighted the role of governors in achieving economic stability and serving the public.

The governor also mentioned improvements in the stock market, declining interest rates, and the "Uraan Pakistan" initiative for progress.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider underscored the governors' role as federal representatives and the coalition government's efforts to stabilise the country during challenging times, noting progress in the past months.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi pledged to contribute to the province’s development and assured support wherever required under constitutional and legal frameworks.

Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Mehdi Shah stressed collective efforts to address regional challenges and expressed hope for resolving issues through such forums.