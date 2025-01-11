Pak Army inaugurates Damizer Futsal Ground in Gwadar

Gwadar Guardians Arena Futsal was already opened for public in the area

Sat, 11 Jan 2025 22:42:23 PKT

GWADAR (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Army took a commendable initiative by inaugurating the "Damizer Futsal Ground" in Gwadar, a prominent coastal region of Balochistan, aimed at promoting sports at both local and national levels.

The "Gwadar Guardians Arena Futsal," located in the Nagori Ward, was also officially opened to the public on January 9.

The Pakistan Army completed the construction of this facility within just two months, keeping in mind the aspirations and needs of Gwadar's youth. In the past, the Army has consistently played a key role in fostering sports and creating new opportunities for young people.

Balochistan's youth have already demonstrated massive talent in sports, and such initiatives will further refine their skills and provide additional avenues for growth.

The Arena Futsal serves as a beacon of hope for the region's youth and is expected to contribute significantly to the development and prosperity of Balochistan.