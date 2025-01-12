Steps being taken to dismantle bunkers in Kurram dist

Pakistan Pakistan Steps being taken to dismantle bunkers in Kurram dist

The first phase of destroying bunkers starts on Sunday (today)

Follow on Published On: Sun, 12 Jan 2025 02:54:40 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Following the decisions of the Apex Committee, practical measures are being taken to establish peace in Kurram district.

The first phase of destroying bunkers starts on Sunday (today).

In the committee meeting it was decided that all bunkers will be dismantled in the district.

In this regard, Kurram District deputy commissioner wrote a letter to the XEN of the Department of Communications and Construction of Upper and Lower Kurram and said necessary machinery should be installed for the removal of bunkers.

In the letter, he asked the XEN to ensure his presence during the destruction of the bunkers.

The deputy commissioner said the bunkers will be destroyed in Balashkhel and Karkali.