BLA's looting in Zehri Bazaar, Kolpur reveals their desperation, resorting to theft after losing ground

Ransacking banks, robbing locals, and targeting public buildings expose BLA’s anti-people mindset

Updated On: Sat, 11 Jan 2025 19:28:18 PKT

QUETTA (Web Desk) - Ransacking banks, robbing locals, and targeting public buildings expose BLA’s anti-people, anti-progress, and anti-development mindset, aimed at keeping Balochistan destabilised on foreign-driven agenda.

BLA’s actions, coupled with Indian propaganda and RAW’s involvement, are evident from Kulbhushan Jadhav’s capture, Aslam Achhu’s treatment in India, and defections like Sarfraz Bungalzai prove they work for foreign sponsors."

Indian accounts amplify BLA lies, twisting facts and spreading propaganda. Thanks to security forces, numerous development projects have become a reality in Balochistan, despite the BLA’s attempts to sabotage progress."

When law-enforcement acts, proxies like BYC and BLF led by daughters of terrorist leaders emerge to shield criminals.

Suicide bomber Wadood Satakzai’s sister protesting with BYC, and Mahrang Baloch admitting Iran strike killed terrorists’ families were in her protests, expose how such groups mask terror under the guise of advocacy.