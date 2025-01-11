Khawaja Asif, Maryam Nawaz sabotage efforts for dialogue, blames Asad Qaiser

Authorities assured meeting with PTI founder but are resorting to excuses, says Qaiser

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser accused PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz of deliberately sabotaging efforts for dialogue through their statements, adding that such remarks only fuel mistrust while blaming PTI’s chairman for his tweets.

Qaiser said, “We are an aggrieved party. Injustice has been done to us. Despite that, we have scaled back our demands to push the country forward. Given the current state of affairs, including border tensions, a faltering economy, and widespread despair, we took steps for Pakistan’s sake.”

He made it clear that PTI’s efforts to compromise were driven by national interest, not fear. “Let me make it clear: we are neither afraid nor discouraged. If we have set aside our reservations, it is solely for the betterment of Pakistan,” he remarked.

Qaiser further highlighted the government’s unfulfilled promises. “The authorities had assured us of a meeting with PTI founder, but now they are resorting to excuses. We want constitutional supremacy, an independent judiciary, civilian authority, and a strong parliament in Pakistan,” he stated.



