Imran Khan is begging to seek NRO: Azma Bokhari

The civil disobedience call given by Imran Khan proved to be utter failure: Azma

Sat, 11 Jan 2025 15:41:52 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that PTI founder Imran Khan is begging to seek NRO.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, she said that the civil disobedience call given by Imran Khan proved to be utter failure.

“He used to say that he will not give NRO to anyone when he was in power but now he is seeking NRO for himself,” said Azma.

She added that even the family members of Imran Khan do not visit him in Adiala Jail.

According to Azma Bokhari, the PTI founder has been exposed in front of the overseas Pakistanis and therefore his civil disobedience call failed miserably.

She added that the foreign remittances witnessed a huge increase just recently.

“A huge amount of Rs2 billion was distributed ahead of Nov 26 riots by the PTI,” she said.

The PML-N leader said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his cabinet members are involved in corruption in the province.

Azma Bokhari said that Maryam Nawaz launched several projects for the people of Punjab in recent months.

“I am really grateful to CM Maryam Nawaz for allocating Rs10 billion for the people of Shahdara who were suffering from several issues in the past,” Azma said.