Azma Bokhari criticises PTI for policy shift

Updated On: Thu, 02 Jan 2025 22:44:19 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari stated that individuals seeking pardon have received relief, but the opposition should reflect on whether they truly deserve leniency.

Speaking on Dunya News’ programme “On the Front,” Bokhari emphasised that the government and institutions are working collaboratively to strengthen the economy and steer the country back on track.

She questioned the release of Khadija Shah and her inclusion in the Jail Reform Committee, criticizing the celebration of May 9 incidents by political workers after their release.

Expressing surprise over the pardons, Bokhari argued that political figures alone could not have orchestrated the May 9 events.

She further criticised PTI leadership for reversing their stance, attributing it to their inability to endure imprisonment.