Dense fog again disrupts traffic on motorways

Pakistan Pakistan Dense fog again disrupts traffic on motorways

The Motorway Police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 11 Jan 2025 05:29:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dense fog again blanketed plain areas of Punjab on night between Friday and Saturday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic, Dunya News reported.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of traffic in several cities. According to Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, M3 from Lahore to Rajana and M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.

