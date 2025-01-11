Met office predicts cold and dry weather for most parts of country

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave may affect upper parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While very cold weather is likely in hilly areas during morning and night hours.

Dense fog (in patches) is likely in plain areas of Punjab during morning and night hours. Rain-wind and thunderstorm (with light snow over hills) is expected at isolated places in eastern Punjab, Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat and surrounding.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas. Moderate to dense fog occurred at isolated places in eastern and central Punjab.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Sunday where temperature fell up to -13 degrees Celsius.

