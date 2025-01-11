In-focus

President summons Senate session on Jan 14

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the Senate, at the Parliament House, on January 14 (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.

The president summoned a session of the upper house of parliament (Senate) on Jan 14, at 4:00pm, under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, President Secretariat press wing said in a press release.

According to sources, an ordinance related to registration of madaris will be presented during Senate session. Apart from important legislation, national issues will also be discussed in the session.
 

