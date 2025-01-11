Lahore Bar Association elections to be held today

A total of 14,712 members will cast their votes using a biometric system.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore Bar Association’s (LBA) annual elections will be held today (Saturday), with polling scheduled from 9:00am to 5:00pm without any interval, Dunya News reported.

A total of 14,712 members will cast their votes using a biometric system. At least 35 candidates are vying for 11 seats. Candidates violating the code of conduct may face heavy fines.

Four candidates are running for the position of President: Irfan Hayat Bajwa, Mubashir Rehman Chaudhary, Adeeb Aslam Bhindar, and Mian Faiz Ali. For Vice President, six candidates are in contention, while three candidates each are competing for the Vice President seats at Model Town and Cantt Courts.

Six candidates vying for Secretary seat and three candidates each are contesting for the roles of Joint Secretary and Finance Secretary.

The Librarian seat has four contenders, while the Auditor position will feature a direct contest between Professor Atiq Ahmad Khan and Raheela Hafeez Rana.

