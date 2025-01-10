PM hails departure of PIA's first flight to Paris after European routes reopened

PM said Ishaq Dar, Khwaja Asif, and the relevant officers deserve appreciation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the nation on departure of the first flight of Pakistan Airlines (PIA) to Paris following restoration of PIA flight operation to Europe.

The prime minister, in a statement said the restoration of PIA flights to Europe will facilitate the overseas Pakistanis as they will benefit from the direct flights.

He noted that due to suspension of flights, the national airlines had to incur huge losses worth billions of dollars and also had to lose its reputation.

“By the grace of Allah Almighty, the incumbent government has restored the identity of the national airlines,” the prime minister said.

After restoration of flights to Europe, PIA will move towards new development and progress, he added.

In this regard, the prime minister said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the relevant departments and their officers and staff deserved appreciation.

The PIA’s flight will reach Charles de Gaulle Airport Paris at 1700 hours Paris local time on Friday.

Flights will be operated twice a week to Paris from Islamabad – every Friday and Sunday providing direct air connectivity between Pakistan and France along with increased trade and tourism opportunities.

Earlier, Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif, accompanied by French Embassy staff, cut the ribbon to mark the celebratory event at the Islamabad airport.

PIA CEO Amir Hayat, Airport Manager Aftab Gilani, aviation secretary, and CAA director general were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif recalled the glory days of PIA - a time when it would train foreign airlines. It’s unfortunate, he said, the PIA nosedived and was now running into immense deficit.

The resumption of PIA’s direct flight to European destinations became possible after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted ban which had been in place since July 2020. It was extended for an indefinite period on April 8, 2021.

The PIA announced its decision to resume flights to Paris in a statement on its Facebook account: “We are thrilled to announce that EASA has officially lifted the ban on Pakistan International Airlines, which is a significant milestone enabling the airline to resume flights to Europe.”

The EU aviation regulator withdrew PIA’s permission to operate in the region after Pakistan began probing a scandal over the validity of pilots’ licences in the aftermath of a plane crash that killed 97 people in Karachi.