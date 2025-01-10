ATC grants final opportunity to Ejaz Chaudhry's counsel to present arguments on bail petitions

Pakistan Pakistan ATC grants final opportunity to Ejaz Chaudhry's counsel to present arguments on bail petitions

Judge warned of making a decision at the next hearing

Follow on Published On: Fri, 10 Jan 2025 11:47:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted the defense lawyers the final opportunity to present arguments regarding the bail applications of PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry.

The Lahore ATC heard the bail applications of Ejaz Chaudhry in seven cases. ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill presided over the hearing. Ejaz Chaudhry's lawyer was not present to argue the case, although the police presented the records of all the cases in court.

During the hearing, Ejaz Chaudhry's associate lawyer informed the court that the senior lawyer was engaged in the Lahore High Court. In response, the court remarked that the court is blamed for not making decisions whereas the lawyers do not appear in court. They have been absent for several hearings.

Administrative Judge Manzar Ali Gill stated that the court was giving a final opportunity, warning that if the lawyer for Ejaz Chaudhry failed to appear at the next hearing, a decision would be made.

Subsequently, the court postponed the hearing on Ejaz Chaudhry's bail applications until January 22.