Audio leak case: Court upholds non-bailable arrest warrants for CM Gandapur

Neither Gandapur nor his counsel appeared before the court on Thursday

Updated On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 17:15:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The District and Sessions Court Islamabad upheld the non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case.

During the hearing, the court cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrants of co-accused Asad Farooq after his appearance in court.

Neither Gandapur nor his counsel appeared before the court during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court maintained the non-bailable arrest warrants for the chief minister and adjourned further proceedings in the audio leak case until January 25.