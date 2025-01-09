In-focus

Audio leak case: Court upholds non-bailable arrest warrants for CM Gandapur

Audio leak case: Court upholds non-bailable arrest warrants for CM Gandapur

Pakistan

Neither Gandapur nor his counsel appeared before the court on Thursday

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The District and Sessions Court Islamabad upheld the non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case.

During the hearing, the court cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrants of co-accused Asad Farooq after his appearance in court.

Neither Gandapur nor his counsel appeared before the court during the proceedings.

Also read: Nawaz Sharif to start political activities from next week

Subsequently, the court maintained the non-bailable arrest warrants for the chief minister and adjourned further proceedings in the audio leak case until January 25.

Related Topics
Ali Amin Gandapur
Prime Minister of Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Imran Khan
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Related News