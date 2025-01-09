Soldiers martyred in Karak laid to rest with full military honours

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Three brave soldiers of Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly against Fitna al-Khwarij in District Karak have been laid to rest in their respective native towns.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), those who were laid to rest with full military honours include Lance Havildar Abbas Ali, resident of Ghizer District, Naik Muhammad Nazir, resident of District Skardu and Naik Muhammad Usman, resident of Attock District.

A large number of military and civil officials, Pakistan Army personnel, relatives of the martyrs, and local community members attended the funeral prayers and burials of the martyrs.

Pakistan's security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the menace of terrorism and the sacrifices of martyrs further strengthen our resolve.

