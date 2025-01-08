PM Shehbaz says ready to sit with everyone for country's development

He was addressing a ceremony held in Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says he is ready to sit with everyone for the economic development of the country.

He was addressing a ceremony held in Pakistan Stock Exchange, Karachi on Wednesday. The prime minister congratulated the PSX for excellent performance in 2024.

“The economy of Pakistan is improving with every passing day. It is an honour for me to visit the PSX today,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

Addressing the ceremony, he said the main goal of the government is to convert macroeconomic stability into economic growth.

The prime minister also lauded the recently launched ‘Uraan Pakistan’ project.

He said he will be sitting with the financial experts of Karachi and other cities for the economic development of the country.

He expressed his anticipation of receiving proposals to implement an export-led growth agenda and exploit the full potential of natural resources.

The prime minister said that the privatization process will be taken forward in an entirely transparent manner.

“Pakistan has achieved economic stability in recent months. We are trying to bring the interest rate to 6pc to boost the investment,” said the prime minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori and CM Murad Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.