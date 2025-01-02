PM Shehbaz links political stability to economic development

2025 will be Pakistan’s year of prosperity, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that 2025 will prove to be a year of economic growth for Pakistan, stating that political stability is essential for economic progress and prosperity.

Addressing a Special Investment Facilitation Council meeting, the prime minister highlighted that inflation had dropped to 4.1 percent and all members played a vital role in achieving economic stability in 2024.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was attended by military officials, federal ministers, and provincial chief ministers.

“Economic stability is linked to political stability,” the prime minister maintained.

Shehbaz Sharif further stated that remittances increased by 34 percent over five months, and foreign reserves surged from $4 billion to over $12 billion.

“The stock exchange has reached a historic high, and this journey of growth and prosperity is only possible with political stability,” he maintained.

The prime minister also mentioned a significant rise in exports, with $4 billion earned from rice exports alone. Goods are now being transported to Russia via NLC, he added.

“Agreements in various sectors with Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar are progressing, and the government has secured Rs72 billion through ADRs from banks,” the PM said.

However, he expressed concern over the resurgence of terrorism, urging unity to eliminate this menace. He said that peace is crucial for the country’s development, and progress is impossible without eradicating terrorism.

The prime minister vowed that the law enforcement agencies were fully committed to halting the nefarious designs of the enemies.

“Security has become a big challenge today and without crushing the menace of terrorism, we cannot move forward,” he said.

The prime minister also congratulated the relevant stakeholders on the agreement between tribes to normalise the situation in Kurrum. However, he expressed deep grief over the loss of dozens of innocent lives in the area.

