Delay tactics in Al-Qadir Trust case prove Imran Khan's innocence: Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan Delay tactics in Al-Qadir Trust case prove Imran Khan's innocence: Barrister Saif

He criticised the government for not allowing the negotiation committee to meet with Imran Khan

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 11:50:14 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, stated that the delay tactics in the Al-Qadir Trust case were a clear evidence of former prime minister Imran Khan's innocence.

In a statement, Barrister Saif emphasised that the government's cases were swiftly heading towards their conclusion. He accused the authorities of using delays as a futile attempt to keep Imran Khan behind bars.

He criticised the federal government for not allowing the negotiation committee to meet with Imran Khan, calling it a sign of the government's lack of seriousness.

Barrister Saif further remarked that statements from federal ministers indicated that the government was not committed to meaningful negotiations.

He lauded Imran Khan for steadfastly facing the "oppression" by the illegitimate government.