Aleema claims offer to shift Imran from jail to Banigala given thru Gandapur

Pakistan Pakistan Aleema claims offer to shift Imran from jail to Banigala given thru Gandapur

Alleges government is not serious in holding dialogue with PTI

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 04:40:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, sister of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, has said the offer to shift the PTI founder from Adiala jail to Banigala was given through KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Talking to the media outside Adiala jail, Aleema Khan said if the PTI founder had to make a backdoor deal, he could have done.

She alleged that the government was not serious in holding dialogue with the PTI, adding, “If it had been serious, it would have not stopped the PTI dialogue committee from holding talks with Imran Khan in jail.

Dialogue process will move, when PTI dialogue committee is given permission to meet the PTI founder, Aleema Khan said.

“The PTI founder wants a judicial commission to investigate May 9 violence, and release of PTI workers and leaders from jail. Judicial commissions are set up in democracy and rule of law, Aleema Khan said.