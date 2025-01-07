Apex Committee declares law and order situation in Punjab satisfactory

The committee approved a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming Champions Trophy

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Apex Committee on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the province’s overall law and order situation.

The committee’s meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz which was attended by senior civil and military officials. It reviewed multiple agendas, including public safety and security measures.

The committee approved a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming Champions Trophy, ensuring VVIP-level protection for all players.

Additionally, an implementation report on the security protocol for Chinese nationals residing in Punjab was presented. The CM directed the authorities to adopt stringent measures to bolster their safety.

The performance of the District Coordination Committees was also assessed during the meeting with additional responsibilities assigned to enhance their effectiveness.

In a briefing, officials highlighted increasing challenges arising from widespread violations of traffic regulations across the province, including Lahore. The committee urged for immediate action to address the issue.